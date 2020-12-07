Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maduro allies win majority in disputed Venezuela congress election

The opposition is calling on sympathizers to participate in a Dec. 12 consultation that will ask citizens whether they reject the results and want a change of government. Guaido has been recognized by more than 50 countries, including the United States, as Venezuela's legitimate interim president, after most Western nations disavowed Maduro's 2018 re-election as fraudulent.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:57 IST
Maduro allies win majority in disputed Venezuela congress election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a majority of votes in a parliamentary election that saw scant participation due to a boycott by the opposition, who called Sunday's event a farce meant to consolidate a dictatorship. The elections council said that 67.6% of the 5.2 million votes cast in Sunday's election went to an alliance of parties called the Great Patriotic Pole that backs Maduro.

There were few lines at voting centers. Just 31% of eligible voters participated, according to the council. The results nonetheless return the congress to Maduro's control, despite an economy in tatters, an aggressive U.S. sanctions program, and a mass migration exodus.

"Venezuela already has a new National Assembly," Maduro said, in televised remarks that were muted in comparison with his frequent triumphalism. "A great victory, without a doubt." Elections council chief Indira Alfonzo did not specify how many of the 277 seats would go to Maduro allies, based on the 82% of votes counted thus far. That was a departure from typical congressional poll-result announcements that usually break down the distribution of seats.

Alfonzo did name a handful of victorious candidates, however, including Cilia Flores, who is Maduro's wife, and Diosdado Cabello, who is vice president of the Socialist Party. She added that 17.95% of the votes went to parties who have described themselves as Maduro adversaries, but are widely suspected of being Maduro's shadow allies.

Earlier in the year, the Supreme Court had put several opposition parties in the hands of politicians expelled from those same parties for alleged links to Maduro - one of the major reasons the opposition had called the vote a sham. The elections council was also named without the opposition's participation, and Maduro refused to allow meaningful electoral observation.

"After the blackmail, the kidnapping of parties, censorship, fabrication of results, sowing terror, they announce what we have been saying - a fraud with 30%," opposition leader Juan Guaido, the head of the current congress, wrote on Twitter. More than a dozen Latin American democracies, including Venezuela's neighbors Brazil and Colombia, questioned the vote's legitimacy. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday called the election a "sham."

The opposition in 2015 won control of the National Assembly in a landslide, but the pro-Maduro Supreme Court blocked even the most basic legislation. In 2017, Maduro supplanted parliament with the creation of an all-powerful parallel body known as the National Constituent Assembly. Opposition legislators nonetheless used the platform to denounce Maduro around the world for human rights abuses, corruption, and economic mismanagement, proving a constant thorn in the side of the Socialist Party.

Retaking control of the congress will give Maduro few meaningful tools to restart an economy where a monthly salary or pension is often less than the cost of a kilo of meat or a carton of eggs. It may lend his government more legitimacy to offer oil industry deals to companies willing to risk U.S. sanctions to tap the OPEC nation's huge oil reserves.

But even traditional allies such as Russia and China, typically the most likely to challenge U.S. sanctions, have shown scant interest in an oil industry hollowed out by years of decay and the emigration of its most talented professionals. The opposition is calling on sympathizers to participate in a Dec. 12 consultation that will ask citizens whether they reject the results and want a change of government.

Guaido has been recognized by more than 50 countries, including the United States, as Venezuela's legitimate interim president, after most Western nations disavowed Maduro's 2018 re-election as fraudulent. Maduro blames the country's woes on the opposition, which he says has used its control of congress and its alliance with the United States to sabotage the economy.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Canada set to receive first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before end of year

Canada will get up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, assuming it is approved by the health ministry, the government said on Monday.Canadian regulators are due make an approval decision on the vacci...

Irish court grants Norwegian Air creditor protection

Irelands High Court on Monday granted creditor protection to Norwegian Air and its Irish subsidiaries, allowing the Oslo-based airline more time to restructure its massive debt.Norwegian last month asked the court to begin a so-called exami...

Jamshedpur striker Valskis' brace sinks ATK Mohun Bagan

Nerijus Valskis struck a brilliant brace as Jamshedpur FC handed ATK Mohun Bagan their first defeat of the season in the Indian Super League here on Monday. The 2-1 win was the first for Jamshedpur FC from four matches. ATK Mohun Bagan also...

COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 86 new cases in Chandigarh

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh pushed the toll to 293 while 86 new cases took the infection count to 18,113 on Monday, official data showed. There are 921 active cases as of now in the Union territory, according to a medical ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020