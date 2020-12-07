Left Menu
Kabila alliance rejects Congo president's bid for new coalition

Tshisekedi's speech on Sunday followed weeks of consultations with politicians and others about the state of the country. "There is a long-running crisis driven in particular by parliament's refusal to support certain government initiatives," he said.

Kabila alliance rejects Congo president's bid for new coalition
Former Congolese president Joseph Kabila's allies on Monday rejected President Felix Tshisekedi's move to end his governing coalition with them, setting up a stark test of Tshisekedi's political strength and sparking clashes in the capital.

Tshisekedi, a longtime opposition leader, agreed to the coalition after Democratic Republic of Congo's disputed 2018 election, in which Tshisekedi defeated the outgoing Kabila's chosen successor but Kabila allies won majorities in parliament. The awkward partnership has been strained this year, leading to gridlock on Tshisekedi's priorities of addressing endemic insecurity in the country's mineral-rich east and reforming the judiciary.

Tshisekedi announced on Sunday that he planned to form a new majority coalition in parliament that would leave him free to select a government of his choice rather than rely on ministers who mostly hail from Kabila's coalition. If unsuccessful, he said, he would call for new parliamentary elections.

Kabila's Common Front for Congo (FCC) political alliance responded on Monday by saying the president did not have the legal authority to do this, describing his moves as dictatorial. Tshisekedi's actions "violate the constitution and serve as a pretext to liquidate the institutions established by the elections", FCC representative Nehemie Mwilanya told a news conference.

The protracted standoff between the sides has led to sometimes violent protests this year. Police used tear gas on Monday to break up fights between rival groups of supporters gathered outside parliament. There was no immediate comment from the authorities on possible casualties.

Inside parliament, lawmakers from Tshisekedi's coalition turned over furniture to protest against the body's pro-Kabila leadership. Tshisekedi's speech on Sunday followed weeks of consultations with politicians and others about the state of the country.

Kabila, who served 18 years as president, has maintained extensive influence across state institutions ahead of a possible candidacy in the 2023 election.

But Tshisekedi has made progress chipping away at that, including by forcing through the nominations of three new judges to the nation's top court over the objections of the FCC.

