Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Vijayashanti's exit not to affect Congress: Hanumanth Rao

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Monday said that Vijayashanti's exit from the party will not affect them. Vijayashanti joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:37 IST
Actor Vijayashanti's exit not to affect Congress: Hanumanth Rao
Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Monday said that Vijayashanti's exit from the party will not affect them. Vijayashanti joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah. Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Hanumanth Rao told ANI, "Vijayashanti was in BJP earlier and now again she is joining the party again. Generally, she goes according to the wind. She is assigned as a star campaigner as she has a star attraction. People from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP for a time being join another party but then they get back to their own party. This is not going to affect us. We knew it earlier, as she wants to be in a party which is in power."

Actor turned politician, Vijaya Shanti joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest big exit of Congress members in Telangana. Vijay Shanti is a big star in south Indian cinema. She started her political career with the BJP in 1997. She quit the party and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during its fight for a separate Telangana. She was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009.

Later she joined the Congress party in 2014, just before Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated and Telangana was born. Her return to the BJP comes at a time the party is prepping for an aggressive campaign for the 2023 Telangana election. BJP made major gains in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling TRS which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats.The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbaka assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling TRS (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Having grown rapidly to become Europes third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian Air is fighting for its survival. On Monday, Irelands High Court granted creditor protect...

General Sam Manekshaw asked Pakistan army to surrender or face annihilation in 1971 war, says new book

Indian Army Chief General SHFJ Manekshaw had asked Pakistan army to surrender or face annihilation in the 1971 war, says a new book which notes that pre-emptive attacks on Indian Air Force bases on December 3 night were immediately repulse...

Haasan accuses AIADMK, DMK of joining hands to shield graft

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK of joining hands when there was a common threat to those involving in corruption. The MNM chief, without naming the two parties in his t...

German soccer league to kick off partial rights sale in February

Germanys leading soccer league, the Bundesliga, plans to start an auction for a stake in its overseas broadcasting rights in February, managing director Christian Seifert said on Monday. The deal would bring outside investors into one of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020