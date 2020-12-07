Left Menu
Gujarat doesn't support Bharat Bandh, says CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on Monday said the state is not supporting 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers and if anyone tries to close shops and other establishments forcefully then strict action will be taken against them.

ANI | Gandhinagar(Gujarat) | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:09 IST
Gujarat doesn't support Bharat Bandh, says CM Vijay Rupani
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on Monday said the state is not supporting Bharat Bandh call made by farmers and if anyone tries to close shops and other establishments forcefully then strict action will be taken against them. Speaking at a press conference, Rupani said, "Bharat Bandh is not supported by farmers and Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Gujarat. There is no such situation in Gujarat. Tomorrow the bandh will not be successful. The government has also made complete arrangements that no violent incident should happen in the name of the bandh."

Gujarat is not supporting the 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers. If anyone tries to close shops and other establishments forcefully then strict action will be taken against them, the Chief Minister said. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

