Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kumaraswamy invites Congress leader C M Ibrahim to return to

Ibrahim, a former Union Minister and one-time close associate of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had joined Congress in 2008, and is said to be sulking for some time now, upset with the party and its legislature party leader Siddaramaiah.He Ibrahim is more like an elder brother in the family.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:22 IST
Kumaraswamy invites Congress leader C M Ibrahim to return to

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday met senior leader and Congress MLC C M Ibrahim and invited him to return to the party fold. Ibrahim, a former Union Minister and one-time close associate of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had joined Congress in 2008, and is said to be sulking for some time now, upset with the party and its legislature party leader Siddaramaiah.

"He (Ibrahim) is more like an elder brother in the family. He has had a long political association with my father Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) even before I entered politics. In whichever party he may be, he is like an elder member of our family," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Ibrahim, he said, though Ibrahim left the party in 2004 for certain reasons, there has been a cordial relationship between them. "I have observed how Congress and a few of his friends have treated him.

We had political discussions today... In 1994, he along with Gowda immensely contributed in organising the party. I requested him (Ibrahim) to return to his former party to play the same role in the days to come ...he will take a decision at an appropriate time," he added. Ibrahim had left JD(S) after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.

He was also associated with "AHINDA" (a social movement forged by minorities, backwards and dalits) in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah before both joined the Congress. Ibrahim was seen as one among the close confidantes of Siddaramaiah.

According to sources, Ibrahim has been sulking, upset with Siddaramaiah after he was not considered for the Leader of the Opposition post in the legislative Council, the position currently occupied by S R Patil, who is also considered to be close to the former Chief Minister. Stating that he has not yet decided on quitting Congress, Ibrahim said he will travel across the state after December 15 and get the opinion of his followers and well wishers before taking any decision.

"I'm now a Congress MLC. I will have to seek the opinion of the people on what step I have to take next and then come to a good decision... I will also talk to Deve Gowda and take a decision," he said. Asked what was the reason for him being miffed with Siddaramaiah, he said, "nothing has happened between me and him...I have never left anyone, they left me.

I took Siddaramaiah to Badami (assembly constituency for 2018 polls)...I don't have anything against him. " PTI KSU APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

ISI attempt to link Khalistani-Kashmir terror exposed with arrest of 5 suspected terrorists in Delhi

The Delhi Police Monday arrested five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, exposing Pakistani spy agency ISIs attempt to link Khalistani operatives with...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Cong, NCP, others over stance on farm laws

Slamming Congress, NCP and other parties over their stance on farm laws and support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claimed that some of themhad earlier favoured reforms in the a...

India, Israel hold foreign office consultations, review progress in defence, security cooperation

India and Israel on Monday held 16th round of foreign office consultations during which they reviewed progress in cooperation in areas such as defence and security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity. The consultations were led by Sanjay B...

Medium danger avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

As winter has set in, the disaster management authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday issued a medium danger avalanche warning for several parts of the state. According to a notice issued by the Disaster Management Authority of J-Ks govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020