Kejriwal's claim of being sevadar of farmer is ludicrous: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim of calling himself a sevadar of farmers was simply ludicrous.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:21 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim of calling himself a sevadar of farmers was simply ludicrous. Amarinder Singh termed Delhi CM's visit to the Singhu border to meet the protesting farmers as his latest political stunt.

According to official release, "For a man who had wasted no time in notifying one of the three central farm laws and publicly declared himself to be helpless in the matter, Kejriwal's claim of being a sevadar of the farmers was simply ludicrous, said Captain Amarinder, ridiculing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's latest stunt of going to the Singhu border to meet the protesting farmers." The Punjab CM said that AAP government has not done anything for the farmers and they did not even bother to convene a Vidhan Sabha session on farm laws.

Singh said if Delhi CM thinks farmers demand are valid then he should oppose farm laws openly and constitutionally. "Kejriwal and his AAP did not even have the courage to question the Centre's haste in bringing the farm laws amid the Covid pandemic, Captain Amarinder pointed out, adding that the whole drama of supporting the Bharat Bandh and standing with the farmers was being enacted by the party with an eye on Punjab Assembly elections due in early 2022," the release read.

Singh said that Delhi CM is trying to woo farmers by supporting Bharat Bandh call, who had rejected AAP in Punjab. (ANI)

