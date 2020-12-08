Bharat Bandh: In Goa, public transport normal; markets open

Markets remained open in BJP-ruled Goa on Tuesday morning while public transport was also normal even as various political parties have backed the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers against new agri laws of the Centre. Educational institutes also functioned as per schedule.

Markets remained opened and public transport was also normal in the coastal state, which is witnessing rush of tourists. Various political parties and unions of workers will hold a symbolic protest at Azad Maidan in Panaji later in the day, a leader said.

A senior police officer told PTI that all the police stations in the state are put on alert, but so far, no report of protests is received. Police have been patrolling various areas including certain sensitive pockets, he said.

Parties like the Congress, NCP, Goa Forward Party, AAP and Shiv Sena have backed the shutdown. ''We have asked people to voluntarily join the protest.

No one is forced to shut down their shops or industries,'' said Suhas Naik, general secretary, AITUC (All India Trade Union Congress), Goa. He said trade unions will hold peaceful demonstrations in various parts of the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the Bandh will have no impact in the state..