Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt doesn't understand D of Democracy: Brinda Karat

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre for not listening to the voices of farmers, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said that the Modi government doesn't understand the D of Democracy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 12:44 IST
Modi govt doesn't understand D of Democracy: Brinda Karat
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Slamming the BJP government at the Centre for not listening to the voices of farmers, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said that the Modi government doesn't understand the D of Democracy.

Asserting that farmers of the country don't want reforms, Karat asked "who is the Central government bringing the reforms for?" "Democracy starts with the D and the Modi government does not even understand the D of democracy. This government does not understand the meaning of democracy. Whom are the reforms for when the farmers are saying they don't want this?" Karat said.

Alleging that the Central government wants multinational companies to take over the entire farm trade, she said that the reforms have been brought for the welfare of big corporations. "Modi government wants reform for big corporations. The government wants the reform for the big multinational companies to take over the entire trade. The government wants to push down the minimum support price that is a Kisan requires in any democratic country. These are not the reforms, this is destruction," Karat said.

"The BJP has shown its true colours. The reality is that it is not just opposition parties, it is the people of India who is standing by the farmers. Unlike this government, the people of India understand what is the future of our country will be if farmers are oppressed this way," she added. This comes amid the 'Bharat Bandh' called today by the thousands of farmers who have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the farm laws, recently passed by the Central government.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan will be responsible for untoward incident in attempt to stop Dec 13 rally: PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, an 11-party opposition alliance, has reiterated that it will hold its Lahore rally on December 13, said Rana Sanaullah, PML-N Punjab president, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held responsible...

Iran top court upholds death sentence against dissident journalist Zam

Irans Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam for fuelling anti-government unrest in 2017 on social media, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.Yes, the Supreme Court ... has upheld the sentence ...

Imran Khan will be responsible for untoward incident in attempt to stop Dec 13 rally: PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, an 11-party opposition alliance, has reiterated that it will hold its Lahore rally on December 13, said Rana Sanaullah, PML-N Punjab president, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held responsible...

Russia ready to produce COVID-19 vaccine in Algeria, says Ambassador

Moscow Russia, December 8 ANISputnik Russia stands ready to produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Algeria and has already discussed the matter with the countrys authorities, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020