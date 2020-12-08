Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds block streets in Armenia after PM ignores deadline to step down

Hundreds chanted "Nikol, traitor" and "Armenia without Nikol" in the streets of Yerevan, answering an opposition call to protest after a deadline of midday Tuesday set by the opposition for Pashinyan to quit passed with him still in power. Pashinyan, who swept to power in a peaceful revolution in May 2018, accepted a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal last month to end a bloody conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabkh enclave and surrounding areas.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:53 IST
Hundreds block streets in Armenia after PM ignores deadline to step down

Opposition demonstrators blocked streets in Armenia's capital on Tuesday to mark the start of a protest campaign after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ignored their call to step down over a ceasefire deal struck with Azerbaijan. Hundreds chanted "Nikol, traitor" and "Armenia without Nikol" in the streets of Yerevan, answering an opposition call to protest after a deadline of midday Tuesday set by the opposition for Pashinyan to quit passed with him still in power.

Pashinyan, who swept to power in a peaceful revolution in May 2018, accepted a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal last month to end a bloody conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabkh enclave and surrounding areas. Pashinyan's opponents want him out over what they say was his disastrous handling of the six-week conflict that handed Azerbaijan territorial gains.

Pashinyan has accepted responsibility for the conflict's outcome, but said he is now responsible for ensuring national security and stabilising the ex-Soviet republic of around three million. Ishkhan Saghatelyan, an opposition politician for the Armenian Revolutionary Federation party, announced the start of coordinated civil disobedience in a televised address on Tuesday after the deadline passed.

"Nikol, you will go anyway. Leave peacefully," he said. "...from now until 17:00 Armenia's citizens have the legitimate right to use their right to peaceful actions of disobedience to express their demand and to make it heard," he said.

The opposition has said it plans to block streets nationwide and to paralyse the national transport network if needed. Armenian spiritual leader Karekin II said in a statement that he had met Pashinyan and urged him to resign.

Pashinyan did not comment on the protests publicly on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over. There are a few remnants of the militia or special f...

Greece says Turkish 'student visa' loophole used for trafficking

Greece urged Turkey on Tuesday to do more to thwart irregular crossings of migrants into its territory, saying recent arrivals, particularly from Somalia, appeared to be coordinated. More than half of arrivals on the Greek island of Lesbos ...

Cliffton Valley -Shimla- Experience urban amenities surrounded by serene mountains

Shimla Himachal Pradesh India, December 8 ANISRV Media An up and coming project situated in Panthagati , Shimla , Cliffton Valley - Shimla aims to provide the best of both worlds having a touch of both modern and traditional living. This me...

Uzbekistan repatriates 98 people from Syrian camps

Uzbekistan brought home 25 women and 73 children on Tuesday from Syria where they had been staying at camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Tashkent government said. A government source said last month dozens of ethnic Uz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020