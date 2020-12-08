Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP resorting to politics of bandh : Subrata Mukherjee

Ruling TMC on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to the politics of bandh in West Bengal and asserted that the reason for the death of the saffron party worker in Siliguri was not firing by police but from shot gun pellets probably carried by a participant of the BJYM rally on December 7.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:02 IST
BJP resorting to politics of bandh : Subrata Mukherjee

Ruling TMC on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to the politics of bandh in West Bengal and asserted that the reason for the death of the saffron party worker in Siliguri was not firing by police but from shot gun pellets probably carried by a participant of the BJYM rally on December 7. The BJP observed a 12-hour shutdown in certain parts of north Bengal on Tuesday over the death of its supporter during the rally.

Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee told a press meet that the police was far away from the location of the rally and the wounds on the BJP worker's body was caused by firing from close distance. To buttress his point, Mukherjee quoted from the post mortem report of the dead BJP activist Ulen Roy, who had taken part in the BJYM march in Siliguri.

The wounds, he claimed, were caused by pellets fired from a shot gun which is not used by police. Used for shooting birds, it was probably carried by people in the rally to hurt the police. ''The post mortem exposes BJP's gameplan of causing large scale disturbances and provoke the police to open fire,'' Mukherjee, also senior minister in Mamata Banerjee cabinet said.

Claiming that the police ''kept it's cool despite great provocation by the rallyists'', he said ''The police used the baton and tear gas as last resort. Police had fired teargas shells and used water cannons on Monday to quell a violent protest called by the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) against the Mamata Banerjee government during which a BJP worker died. Several protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes.

The BJP had alleged that a party worker identified as Ullen Ray was ''beaten to death'' by the police during a baton charge and demanded imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal in view of the ''breakdown of law and order''. However, police claimed there was no lathicharge. Mukherjee said ''BJP has turned mad in the pursuit of power. They are resorting to falsehood just for the sake of power. But the people of Bengal will vote to power the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the third term.'' ''BJP is trying to foment trouble in Siliguri and other places in north Bengal today in the name of strike,'' he said.

On the issue of Bharat Bandh called by farmers bodies and supported by almost all opposition parties, Mukherjee said ''Though TMC is against any strike we support it this time due to the cause and factors which necessitated this shutdown call.'' ''TMC believes not only a movement of farmers, the strike is all about bread and butter issue of ordinary farmers and the common man. We are also protesting by coming out in the street by holding sit-ins,'' he said. ''We are holding protests in 344 blocks for three days from today and near Gandhi statue in the city. Our MPs had protested in both houses of Parliament as the three farm bill's were passed by the Centre. Our MP (Derek O'Brien) had also expressed solidarity by visiting the agitating farmers near the Delhi border,'' he said.

To a question, Mukherjee without naming BJP said, ''We had all along known politics is done by the son of the soil. Now we witness people from outside the state are being brought for political activities.'' PTI SUS KK KK KK

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai police in TRP scam

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points TRP manipulation scam. The petition, filed by Goswami and ...

TERI SAS Held its 13th Convocation Ceremony on 8th December 2020

New Delhi India, December 8 ANINewsVoir TERI School of Advanced Studies TERI SAS, New Delhi, a deemed to be University, held its 13th Convocation on 8th December 2020. Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Recipient of Padma Vibhushan in 2014 and F...

Mexico aims to begin vaccinating 125,000 health workers by year end

Mexico aims to begin the COVID-19 vaccination process for 125,000 people in December, Mexicos deputy health minister said on Tuesday, apparently scaling back its earlier plan to apply the first vaccine doses for 250,000 people by end of the...

Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal, cast updates, Po’s union with family, what more we can see

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie lovers. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for over four years.Many anime lovers believe that Kung Fu Panda 4 may...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020