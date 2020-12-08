EU's Sefcovic hopes Brexit treaty breakthrough can help trade talks

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday a deal reached with London on the pending issues of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union could help find common ground on more controversial trade talks.

"I hope that this will create positive momentum also for the discussions on the free-trade agreement," Sefcovic told a news conference after he reached an agreement with British negotiators on issues concerning Britain's withdrawal.

He added that agreement "removed a big obstacle" to a possible trade deal.