Trump campaign attorney Ellis has contracted coronavirus -source

Trump campaign attorney Ellis has contracted coronavirus -sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:29 IST
Jenna Ellis, an attorney helping lead President Donald Trump's legal challenges to the results of the U.S. presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Ellis has been working side-by-side with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani trying to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election victory and last week sat next to Giuliani, who also has contracted COVID-19, during a Michigan state legislature hearing on the election where few people wore masks.
Axios was first to report on Ellis' diagnosis.
