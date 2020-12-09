Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Cong leader alleges former TPCC treasurer took Congress' money and gave it to BJP

Congress leader Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday lodged a complaint against former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy at Begum Bazar Police Station accusing him of taking all the money of Congress party and giving it to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-12-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 08:20 IST
Telangana Cong leader alleges former TPCC treasurer took Congress' money and gave it to BJP
Congress leader Hanumantha Rao (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday lodged a complaint against former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy at Begum Bazar Police Station accusing him of taking all the money of Congress party and giving it to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Guduru Narayana Reddy, Treasurer of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee had collected huge money from the party sympathizers, Non-resident Indians and from every available sources. Similarly, he has collected large funds during the Lok Sabha Assembly by- election to Dubbaka Assembly Constituency and other elections so far. But he has not spent a single pie for the party or party candidate in Dubbaka" Rao said while speaking to ANI.

"Reddy must have dumped all the Congress money collected to BJP or he himself might have swallowed it. The Congress Party has to get back these funds. There is every necessity to unleash the hidden financial aspects as to where have these amounts gone, whether to his account or into BJP account?" Rao asked. "Even during the very recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Narayana Reddy did not provide a single party flag or a single rupee to the Congress Party contestants. The Congress Party functionaries had spent their own money towards election expenditure," he added.

"Though, we asked several times to convene Review Meetings after Parliament elections and Assembly elections to question these important money matters, he has not convened meeting," claimed Hanumantha Rao. As such there are no details as to how much money was collected by him and quantum of amount spent so far. Without furnishing all these details Narayana Reddy had jumped into BJP bandwagon with the entire money of our Congress Party.

Congress leader Gudur Narayan Reddy on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the AICC and joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He has also resigned from the post of treasurer of TPCC. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden team to review sanctions operations at U.S. Treasury -Bloomberg News

President-elect Joe Bidens national security team plans to broadly review sanctions operations at the U.S. Treasury Department, including an evaluation of current programs, staffing and budgets, Bloomberg News reported httpswww.bloomberg.co...

Biden considering possible China ambassadorship for former Mayor Buttigieg -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering appointing former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to a high-level ambassadorship, possibly to China, Axios reported httpswww.axios.compete-buttigieg-china-ambassador-biden-80aa9cc5-35a...

No hope from President on farm laws, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said, he does not have any hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of opposition parties to be held on Wednesday regarding the recently promulgated Centra...

Senior El Salvador official resigns, in blow to president

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday a senior official had stepped down to address allegations he has schemed to cover up financial wrongdoing by the government, dealing a setback to the leader of the Central American country. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020