Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM Additional private secretary Raveendran hospitalised again after ED summons him

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary CM Raveendran has been hospitalised again with post Covid related uneasiness.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:18 IST
Kerala CM Additional private secretary Raveendran hospitalised again after ED summons him
Additional Private Secretary CM Raveendran (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary CM Raveendran has been hospitalised again with post Covid related uneasiness. This is the third time he is admitted to the hospital after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him to appear before it on Thursday in connection with its probe into the gold smuggling case.

In the third notice on December 4, the ED has directed CM Raveendran to appear before it for interrogation on December 10. Earlier in November, the ED summoned him twice to appear but he did not appear as he tested covid positive just before he was called the first time in and cited post covid uneasiness the second time.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in Kerala through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again. Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series,...

Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Wednesday, police saidThe attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they ...

Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Graces return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to Home Economics, a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cen...

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020