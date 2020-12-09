Kerala CM Additional private secretary Raveendran hospitalised again after ED summons him
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary CM Raveendran has been hospitalised again with post Covid related uneasiness.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:18 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary CM Raveendran has been hospitalised again with post Covid related uneasiness. This is the third time he is admitted to the hospital after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him to appear before it on Thursday in connection with its probe into the gold smuggling case.
In the third notice on December 4, the ED has directed CM Raveendran to appear before it for interrogation on December 10. Earlier in November, the ED summoned him twice to appear but he did not appear as he tested covid positive just before he was called the first time in and cited post covid uneasiness the second time.
The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in Kerala through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)
