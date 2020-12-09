Left Menu
Maharashtra govt plans to implement 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme' with MGNRGA

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is planning to implement a scheme for rural development named after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar with MGNREGA.

09-12-2020
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is planning to implement a scheme for rural development named after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar with MGNREGA. According to sources, the state government will implement the scheme -'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme' with MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005).

"MVA government is planning to implement 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme', in combination with MGNREGA. The matter will be discussed in the state cabinet meeting today afternoon," a source told ANI. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair the meeting through video conferencing and all Cabinet ministers are expected to join the meeting.

The timing of the scheme is crucial as Pawar will turn 80 on December 12. (ANI)

