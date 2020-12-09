'Bharat Bandh' befitting reply to 'state-backed anarchy': Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said the 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers' organisations against the Centre's new agri laws was a befitting reply to the ''state-sponsored anarchy''. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre wants to keep the Damocles'sword of ''fear and terror'' hanging on the country for its own political interests.

''Instead of resolving unrest in the country, it wants to keep it (unrest) burning,'' it charged. Various farmer unions observed the 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday, demanding a repeal of the new agri laws.

The editorial asked what was wrong in political parties extending support to the 'Bharat Bandh'. It criticised the BJP for calling the farmers' agitation as an ''attempt to create anarchy'' in the country and for labelling the protesting farmers as 'Khalistanis'.

''What the BJP is doing in West Bengal is political chaos where caste and religious polarisation is being done. Threats of bloodshed and violence are being given. This is anarchy,'' it alleged.

If farmers' issues were resolved expeditiously, they would have gone back home, the editorial said..