Erdogan believes Turkish reforms will not protect jailed Kurdish leader

Erdogan believes Turkish reforms will not protect jailed Kurdish leaderReuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:05 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed that touted judicial reforms would not protect jailed Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of parliament's pro-Kurdish HDP party.
"It is not for me to intervene in the business of the judiciary but we are not going to protect the so-called rights of a terrorist like Selahattin Demirtas," Erdogan told a news conference.
