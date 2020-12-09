Left Menu
Centre passed various laws keeping aside constitutional procedures: Gehlot

He said those in power at the Centre are doing politics of polarisation and are promoting religious bigotry.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the Centre, alleging that it passed various laws keeping aside all constitutional procedures. He said those in power at the Centre are doing politics of polarisation and are promoting religious bigotry.

Gehlot tweeted, ''Officials of the central government are saying that in a strong democracy like India, reforms are not possible. This statement is made only to please the government. Under the guise of democracy, the central government has passed various laws keeping aside all constitutional procedures.'' He was referring to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's remarks that ''tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, as unlike China we are a democratic nation''. According to Gehlot, liberalisation and economic reforms took place in India during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Finance Minister and Prime Minister, on whose foundation the country's economy rests. But neither people came on the streets nor did anyone feel cheated then, he said.

Now what is the reason that people had to come out on the streets and call a 'Bharat Bandh', he said, referring to the ongoing protests by farmers against three new farm sector laws. In another tweet, Gehlot said those in power at the Centre are ''doing politics of polarisation and are promoting religious bigotry. It is dangerous for generations to come and they will never forgive them.'' He said that if anyone raises voice against the Modi government today, he is declared as ''anti-national''. The people in power should understand that raising voice against the government is not sedition, but is a sign of true devotion and faith in democracy.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

