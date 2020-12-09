Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia turns 74; PM among first to send wishes

May God bless you with a long and healthy life, said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.Wishing Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hailed her sacrifice and dedication in leading the Congress party and the entire country forward.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:26 IST
Sonia turns 74; PM among first to send wishes

Congress president Sonia Gandhi turned 74 on Wednesday and preferred to spend time with her family in view of the COVID-19 situation and the farmers agitation. Political leaders cutting across party lines wished her. Gandhi had returned three days ago from Goa, where she had stayed for a few days to avoid the pollution in Delhi, after the advice of doctors.

She had said she won't celebrate her birthday but spent time with her family members at her 10 Janpath residence here. She did not meet people but received birthday wishes over telephone from a host of Congress and other leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to send her birthday wishes on Twitter.

''Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life,'' he tweeted. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh telephoned and wished her. He also sent her a letter with his birthday wishes to the Congress president.

Chief ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry sent their best wishes on Twitter. ''My best wishes on your birthday Sonia Gandhi Ji. I pray for your long life and happiness,'' wrote West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. ''Warm wishes to Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life,'' said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Wishing Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hailed her ''sacrifice and dedication'' in leading the Congress party and the entire country forward. ''She took over as Congress president and took the party forward to power through the path of struggle. Sonia Gandhi's life is inspiring,'' he wrote. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also said Gandhi has been the symbol of sacrifice and dedication. ''... Pray to God to grant her a long long for her to lead the fight to save the 'Idea of India','' he said.

Puducherry Chief Minister M V Narayanasamy tweeted, ''On the occasion of our Hon'ble Congress President Smt. SoniaGandhi ji's Birthday, Food Distribution were held at my Residence Puducherry.'' Congress allies also wished Gandhi on her birthday, with DMK chief MK Stalin tweeting, ''On behalf of DMK, I extend my birthday wishes to the President of Congress Smt Sonia Gandhi. As Chairperson of UPA,she played a defining role in shaping India into a modern, progressive and secular country. Wish her many more years of public service.'' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, ''Wishing a very happy birthday to brave, determinant, confident, respectful and graceful Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her happy, healthy and long life.'' Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hailed the sacrifice and dignity of Congress president as he sent his best wishes on Twitter. ''Best wishes on the birthday of Smt Sonia Gandhi, a leader who has given personal sacrifices at the alter of national pride and dignity and has offered able leadership while following the path of simplicity and harmony,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar tweeted, ''Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to our Beloved Leader and Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. May God bless her with good health and may she continue to guide and inspire us with her leadership and wisdom.'' Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said, ''The affection she gets from the people of India Flag of India can be seen in one the picture. Join the Millions of Congress workers and millions of women of india I pray for her long and healthy life. '' Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted, ''Smt Sonia Gandhi is not celebrating her birthday today because of the widespread suffering in our nation. Today, I honour her spirit, through which she overcame so many challenges, her compassion and her leadership. Wishing Sonia Gandhi many more years of health, strength and happiness.'' PTI SKC ZMN.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heart, liver, lungs, kidneys of a brain dead accident victim transplanted on recipients under Goa initiative

The heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys of a brain dead road accident victim were transplanted on other recipients under the state governments deceased donor transplant programme known as the Nave Jivit. The State Organ and Tissue Transplant O...

Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

Slovakia on Wednesday ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end from Dec. 11...

India seeks more data for emergency AstraZeneca shot approval

Indias drugs regulator said httpscdsco.gov.inopencmsopencmssystemmodulesCDSCO.WEBelementscommondownload.jspnumidpkMTI3NQ on Wednesday it had sought more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine ca...

Lampard praises 'outstanding' Billy Gilmour after draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Billy Gilmour and said the youngster was outstanding during the clash against Krasnodar. Chelsea witnessed a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League here on Wednesday.I thought Billy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020