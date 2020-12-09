Penalising Turkey over S-400s would be counter-productive - Erdogan spokesman

Penalising Turkey over S-400s would be counter-productive - Erdogan spokesmanReuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:41 IST
The United States penalising Turkey for its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems would be "so counter-productive" and would harm Turkish-U.S. ties, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.
Kalin said Turkey believed it can have a good, positive agenda with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. He was speaking via video conference in a German Marshall Fund of the United States event.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ibrahim Kalin
- Turkish
- Joe Biden
- S-400
- Russian
ALSO READ
Germany rejects Ankara's protest against interception of Turkish vessel
Germany, Turkey trade accusations over interception of Turkish vessel
Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial
World News Roundup: Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial; Iran sees foreign firms returning if U.S. lifts sanctions and more
Erdogan's snap economic rethink prompted by bleak briefings -Turkish sources