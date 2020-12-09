Left Menu
Penalising Turkey over S-400s would be counter-productive - Erdogan spokesman

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:41 IST
The United States penalising Turkey for its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems would be "so counter-productive" and would harm Turkish-U.S. ties, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Kalin said Turkey believed it can have a good, positive agenda with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. He was speaking via video conference in a German Marshall Fund of the United States event.

