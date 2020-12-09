Panel moots expansion of BBMP to 1-km radius

(EDS: Changing headline; RPT after removing words in para-10) Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI): The Joint Select Committee of the Karnataka legislature has recommended expansion of the existing municipal limits of Bengaluru city by a 1-km-radius. The 21-member committee, set up to scrutinise the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill, tabled its report in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The committee consists of MLAs and MLCs, headed by BJP MLA S Raghu. The Bill, exclusive for the city, was tabled in the Assembly by the government in March.

It was subsequently referred to the joint panel following objections raised by several members, including those from the ruling BJP. The proposed expansion is likely to cover certain villages and suburbs on the outskirts of the city, and the move is expected to increase the property prices.

This would in turn bring in more revenue to the city civic body in the form of property tax, official sources said. The recommendation to expand the city's municipal limits is likely to be part of the Bill which also proposes to increase the number of wards here from the existing 198 to 243.

Among other things, the Bill proposes a new governance structure for Bengaluru with a 30-month Mayoral term, a chief commissioner, zonal committees. The High Court had recently ordered the State Election Commission to hold polls to the existing 198 wards and notify the elections within six weeks.

The term of BBMP corporators ended September 10. The government has appointed a senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as administrator until the new council for the civic body is elected.