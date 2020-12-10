Left Menu
Farmers' protest is movement to restore India's democratic value: Akhilesh

Asserting that the farmers are agitating in and around Delhi for the restoration of the democratic value of the country, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said every citizen is emotionally joining the protest against the recently enacted farm laws.

Farmers' protest is movement to restore India's democratic value: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the farmers are agitating in and around Delhi for the restoration of the democratic value of the country, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said every citizen is emotionally joining the protest against the recently enacted farm laws. "The farmers' protest is a movement to restore the democratic value of India. And the general public should participate in all the decisions of the government; should not let it impose its will. That is the reason every citizen of the country is also emotionally connecting with the farmers' protest to save democracy in India," the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet comes after the SP chief was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police while staging a sit-in in Lucknow on Monday. Prior to that, Yadav and his party workers had also protested as their vehicles en route to Kannauj were stopped by the state police. The SP chief has demanded that the Centre repeals the farm laws. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

