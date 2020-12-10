Centre taking away fundamental rights of poor, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led government is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor.

"Modi government is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For the better future of the country, we have to respect the rights of every class. #HumanRightsDay," read a tweet of the Congress leader (roughly translated from Hindi).

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December -- the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). (ANI)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi reaches Bharuch to attend Ahmed Patel's last rites