Over 43 per cent voting was recorded till 12.10 pm during the second phase of the local body polls across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts in Kerala on Thursday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:27 IST
Kerala local body polls: Over 43% voting till noon
At a polling booth under Division 39 of Kochi Municipal Corporation on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over 43 per cent voting was recorded till 12.10 pm during the second phase of the local body polls across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts in Kerala on Thursday. As per State Election Commission, while the total voting percentage was 43.36 per cent till 12.10 pm, Wayanad recorded the highest 45.17 per cent.

Ernakulam recorded 42.98 per cent voting, Kottayam recorded 43.50 per cent, Thrissur 43.13 per cent, and Palakkad recorded 43.46 per cent voting till 12.10 pm. The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. In Kochi, Congress leader and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, along with wife Anna Linda, voted in the 40th Division of the municipal corporation.

Eden said people turning in large numbers for polling since the beginning of the day is an indication that their "sentiments" are against the state government. "It is not usually so busy in the morning. Even during the COVID pandemic, people came to vote with such enthusiasm, indicating that their sentiment is against the state government. We are confident and optimistic that the people of Kochi who want development will vote for the UDF," said Eden.

Actor Mammootty, who lives in Kochi, however, was not able to vote today because his name was missing from the voter list. Polling for 8,116 wards in 451 local bodies began at 7 am. As many as 12,643 polling booths have been set up with webcasting introduced in 473 problematic polling booths. A total of 63,187 personnel have been deployed for election duty.

The Ernakulam district, which includes the Kochi corporation, has 2,045 wards in 111 local bodies. As many as 3,132 polling booths have been set up in the district for 2,59,00,200 voters. There are 272 problematic booths, while 15,660 personnel have been deployed for election duty in the district. As many as 7,255 candidates are competing in the Ernakulam district, including 400 in Kochi. Besides the corporation, the polls are being held at 82 grama panchayats, 14 block panchayats, 13 municipalities and one district panchayat in Ernakulam.

The first of the three-phase election in the state witnessed a voter turnout of 72.67 per cent, with 98,57,208 voters, including 51,28,361 women, 47,28,489 men, 93 transgenders and 265 NRIs. The final phase will be held on December 14. Votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)

