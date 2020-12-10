EU leaders "one inch" away from resolving recovery fund impasse

EU leaders were poised on Thursday to unblock a stalled 1.8 trillion euro package to help revive their pandemic-ravaged economies, opening the way for agreement on more ambitious goals for cutting CO2 emissions to fight climate change.

During two days of talks in Brussels, leaders of the 27 European Union member states will also discuss COVID-19 vaccines, resetting relations with Washington and sanctions on Turkey for drilling in contested waters in the east Mediterranean Sea. But the focus will be on getting all 27 behind an historic plan for joint EU borrowing of 750 billion euros to finance the recovery and the 1.1 trillion euro EU budget for 2021-2027 that focuses on digitalisation and fighting climate change.

Agreeing on the money is one of the conditions set for a deal on a proposal that the EU cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels rather than the currently agreed goal of 40%. "We are just one inch from reaching a consensus," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his arrival for the summit. "We have good hopes for today."

Poland and Hungary have blocked the financial package because access to the money is, for the first time, to be linked to respecting the rule of law. Since Warsaw and Budapest are under EU probes for undermining the independence of courts and media, they are at risk of losing billions from the EU. But Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc until the end of the year, struck a deal with the two countries that will allow them to lift their veto.

"Germany has worked hard to bridge the differences and find solutions for the concerns of Poland and Hungary while at the same time upholding the rule of law mechanism as agreed with the European Parliament," Chancellor Angela Merkel said on arrival at the summit. "We will see today if we can find unanimity."

DECLARATION Under the deal, EU leaders will issue a declaration, stating that the rule-of-law link to funds will be applied objectively and only to safeguard the proper use of EU money, rather than to punish countries under the separate EU rule-of-law probes.

The practical application of the regulation could anyway be delayed by about two years because Poland and Hungary can ask the EU's top court to decide if it is in line with EU treaties. This could push the application of the new rules past the 2022 elections in Hungary, which some EU officials said Orban was keen on.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw wanted the conclusions of the summit to reflect the text negotiated with Germany. He told reporters the text should make clear that the condition of respect for the rule of law to access EU funds should be applied objectively and only to safeguard the bloc's EU money from corruption and misuse.

