Chouhan condemns attack on Nadda's convoy, slams Mamata

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident, he said it will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the eastern state where assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021.The vehicles in Naddas motorcade came under attack by alleged TMC supporters when he was on way to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a meeting of party workers, leaving several people injured, BJP leaders and eyewitnesses said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:05 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday condemned the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal and said the ''cowardly act'' was an attempt to murder democracy. Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident, he said it will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the eastern state where assembly polls are due in the first half of 2021.

The vehicles in Nadda's motorcade came under attack by alleged TMC supporters when he was on way to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a meeting of party workers, leaving several people injured, BJP leaders and eyewitnesses said. The attack on Naddajis car was carried out at the behest of Mamata didi. It was a cowardly act. It is an attempt to murder democracy.

''The people of West Bengal will give a befitting reply to it by voting for the BJP. ''This attack will prove to be the last nail in the TMC's coffin in West Bengal, Chouhan said in tweets in Hindi.

Stones were hurled on Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata. Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.

Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said..

