Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania to begin talks on new government with centrists in focus

The centrist Liberals (PNL), who led the last government, were in poll position to form a coalition with the USR-Plus party and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, after the three together secured 53% of seats. They would face the daunting task of using that slim majority to restore confidence in an economy that analysts say has been hurt by decades of fiscal largesse, which has brought Romania to the brink of losing its investment grade status.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:59 IST
Romania to begin talks on new government with centrists in focus

Romania's president will start discussions on Monday on forming a new government, his office said, with a centrist-led coalition seen as the most likely outcome a week after inconclusive elections.

The left-wing opposition PSD made big gains in Sunday's vote, riding a wave of discontent over the pandemic and economic turmoil - but it failed to win enough votes for a majority. The centrist Liberals (PNL), who led the last government, were in poll position to form a coalition with the USR-Plus party and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, after the three together secured 53% of seats.

They would face the daunting task of using that slim majority to restore confidence in an economy that analysts say has been hurt by decades of fiscal largesse, which has brought Romania to the brink of losing its investment grade status. Fitch Ratings said on Thursday the 2021 budget plan will be a near-term test of any future administration's power and policy plans.

"Romania's general election result points to continued political uncertainty and hence a still-challenging policy-making environment," it said in a statement. "The formation of credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plans remains an important consideration in our sovereign rating assessment," it added.

Ratings agencies have Romania on their lowest investment grade with negative outlooks. On Wednesday the PNL proposed Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister. President Klaus Iohannis, a PNL ally, is widely expected to endorse him.

Under Romanian law, the president nominates a prime minister following an election and any necessary coalition talks, and can bypass the winning party if it fails to secure an outright majority. U.S.-educated Citu, who has worked for the European Investment Bank and New Zealand's central bank, would have to form a cabinet within 10 days of being nominated.

A vote of confidence to endorse the new cabinet could take place in parliament by Dec. 23.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says could recognize Biden win next week

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would immediately respond to the result of the U.S. presidential election if the electoral college definitively rules on the outcome next week.Lopez Obrador is one of the las...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...

Uttarakhand BJP condemns attack on Nadda's convoy in Bengal

The BJPs Uttarakhand unit on Thursday condemned the attack on the convoy of the partys national president JP Nadda in West Bengal, terming the incident unfortunate. There is nothing wrong with protests in a democracy, but the conspiratorial...

Debroy pitches for lowering import duty on gold to curb smuggling

Reducing the import duty on gold is the best way to curb smuggling of the yellow metal, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Thursday. Addressing a virtual event organised by the Centre for Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020