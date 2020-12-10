Left Menu
Centre seeks report from WB Governor on law and order situation, asks Chief Secy to provide security to Nadda

The Centre has sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the law and order situation in the state, the government sources informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:03 IST
BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the law and order situation in the state, the government sources informed on Friday. This comes after Union Home Secretary wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary on the "attack" on the convoy of BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda. The Home Secretary in his letter has asked the Chief Secretary to provide adequate security to Nadda, the sources said.

As part of his 120-day tour of the country, Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from Wednesday, where he is participating in various programmes aimed at "strengthening the party at the base as well as at the booth level" as West Bengal Assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year. Earlier in the day, Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has condemned the alleged attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal from Kolkata. Shah said the central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

"Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal @JPNadda was attacked. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah tweeted. He added that the state had gone into an era of tyranny under the Trinamool Congress' rule and democratic values were being threatened in the state.

"Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values," he said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

