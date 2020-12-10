Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K DDC polls: PAGD leaders accuse authorities of helping BJP

The accusations stemmed from several incidents late on Wednesday and on Thursday -- including the reported beating up of three journalists in south Kashmir while covering the polls, detention of a Congress leaders relative in Uri and a cordon-and-search operation by the Army in Shopian, allegedly to stop people from voting.The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD is an alliance of several mainstream political parties, including National Conference, the PDP, Peoples Conference and the CPIM, which are contesting the DDC polls together in order to keep the BJP and its allies out.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:33 IST
J&K DDC polls: PAGD leaders accuse authorities of helping BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The neutrality of authorities in the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir has come under sharp criticism on Thursday from the PAGD leaders, who alleged that the administration was helping the BJP. The accusations stemmed from several incidents late on Wednesday and on Thursday -- including the reported beating up of three journalists in south Kashmir while covering the polls, detention of a Congress leader's relative in Uri and a cordon-and-search operation by the Army in Shopian, allegedly to stop people from voting.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an alliance of several mainstream political parties, including National Conference, the PDP, People's Conference and the CPI(M), which are contesting the DDC polls together in order to keep the BJP and its allies out. NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah alleged that the keepers of the law were more than happy to become lawbreakers ''if it serves their interest of cosying up to the BJP & it's offshoots in Kashmir''.

''The entire machinery of the administration has taken upon itself the responsibility of helping the BJP in the DDC polls,'' Abdullah tweeted. NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said his party leaders were being prevented from campaigning for the DDC polls over the past few weeks in the name of security.

''Our public meeting scheduled for today (Thursday) at Behibagh in Kulgam district was to be addressed by party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani but it was not permitted in the name of security,'' Dar said. PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was prevented from leaving her house on the previous two days, alleged that armed forces were being used to rig the elections.

''Security forces have cordoned Matribugh in Shopian and are not allowing people to come out to vote under the pretext of inputs about presence of militants,'' Mufti tweeted. ''In a brazen display of power, armed forces are being used to rig this election and favour a particular party,'' she said, tagging the Election Commission and the Indian Army.

Mufti also lashed out at the authorities in south Kashmir over the alleged thrashing of three journalists by police while they were covering the elections. ''Three journalists thrashed by security forces in South Kashmir today after interviewing a PAGD candidate who wasn't allowed to cast his vote,'' she said. ''Everything and anything that involves stating the truth is being criminalised in J&K.'' People's Conference president Sajad Lone urged State Election Commissioner K K Sharma to investigate the case of alleged money distribution by a relative of a candidate in Uri.

According to reports, a close relative of a Congress leader was detained by police on Wednesday evening while he was on his way to a village in Uri. ''Please investigate the case of money distribution in URI. The report sent by police to the DC (deputy commissioner) almost exonerates the accused,'' Lone tweeted.

He said it was the moral duty Sharma to ascertain the facts, adding that the police should explain why the accused was questioned and being let off now. Earlier, Lone had tweeted late on Wednesday night about the ''attempts to hush up a case involving distribution of money in Parenpeela Uri DDC constituency''.

''The LG has a moral duty to ascertain who all r (are) behind attempts to hush up the case,'' Lone, who is also a PAGD spokesperson, had said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 4

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday welcomed the PM-WANI scheme for setting up public Wi-Fi networks, as this will accelerate the adoption of broadband internet services in the country. The Internet and Mobile Association of India IAMAI has wel...

CBI starts attaching properties in Srijan scam

The CBI on Thursday began the process of attaching the properties of accused couple Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in the multi-crore Srijan scam in Bihar, officials said. The CBI started the attachment process of the couples house located in t...

England to make support payment available through COVID trace app

Englands COVID test and trace system is making a 500 pound 665 support payment available for people who self-isolate after receiving a notification via its app, it said on Thursday.The money was already available for people told to self-iso...

Italy reports 887 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, 16,999 new cases

Italy reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, a steep rise from 499 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections increased to 16,999 from 12,756.There were 171,586 swabs carried out in the past da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020