Uttarakhand BJP condemns attack on Nadda's convoy in Bengal

The attacks are a reflection of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees frustration at seeing the growing support base of BJP, he said.Stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles on Thursday as Naddas convoy came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured, party leaders and eyewitnesses said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:37 IST
The BJP's Uttarakhand unit on Thursday condemned the attack on the convoy of the party's national president JP Nadda in West Bengal, terming the incident unfortunate. ''There is nothing wrong with protests in a democracy, but the conspiratorial manner in which the BJP president's convoy was attacked violently is not at all acceptable,'' Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat said.

A large number of BJP workers and nationalists have been killed already at the behest of the TMC in West Bengal, he alleged. ''The persecution of BJP and RSS workers by West Bengal police at the behest of Mamata Banerjee will not be tolerated,'' Bhagat said. ''The attacks are a reflection of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's frustration at seeing the growing support base of BJP,'' he said.

Stones rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles on Thursday as Nadda's convoy came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured, party leaders and eyewitnesses said. The attack took place when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injuries to several BJP leaders including party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed. An angry Nadda called the attack ''unprecedented'' and alleged West Bengal has slipped into ''complete lawlessness and goonda raj''.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee insinuated the attack was staged..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

