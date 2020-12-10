Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP holds protests in Bengal against attack on Nadda's convoy

BJP activists blocked roads in the city and various districts of West Bengal on Thursday in protest against the attack on the convoy of the partys national president J P Nadda in South 24 Parganas district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:41 IST
BJP holds protests in Bengal against attack on Nadda's convoy

BJP activists blocked roads in the city and various districts of West Bengal on Thursday in protest against the attack on the convoy of the party's national president J P Nadda in South 24 Parganas district. Protests were held at Dorina crossing in downtown Esplanade area, on S C Mallick Road near Jadavpur police station, on VIP Road in Kestopur and Chingrighata in various corners of the city as the saffron party members and supporters shouted slogans against ''worsening law and order situation in the state''.

Similar protests were held at Howrah, Asok Nagar in North 24 Parganas, Moina in Purba Medinipur and Dankuni in Hooghly district, party sources said. A party delegation comprising MPs Locket Chatterjee and Saumitra Khan met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan to voice their grievances over increasing attack on party members and leaders by the ruling party goons.

Chatterjee later told reporters, ''The attack on Naddaji showed the entire country what is the law and order situation in West Bengal. It is condemnable. Is Diamond Harbour (where Nadda's convoy was attacked) not a part of the country? Is it the property of Diamond Harbour MP (Abhishek Banerjee) from Trinamool Congress?'' She said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also worried about the situation in the state. ''We urged him to take up with the state administration the issue of continuing attacks on our party men and even leaders of Nadda's stature and seek to know why such incidents are recurring.'' Stones were thrown at Nadda's convoy on Thursday morning when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour from here. Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed.

The West Bengal Police, however, claimed that the situation was peaceful. ''Shri J P Nadda, National President, BJP reached safely at the venue, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Pgs. Nothing happened to his convoy. Few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, Diamond Harbour PD, sporadically and suddenly threw stones towards vehicles trailing long behind his convoy,'' it tweeted.

PTI SUS KK NN NN.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to strike a trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.The European Union and B...

Attack on Nadda: Administration failed to act despite warning, says Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Naddas convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the administration of failing to act despite his warning about possible law and order problem during the saf...

Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.Pornhub could not be immediately reached for comment. On Tuesday, Pornhu...

UAE welcomes resuming diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel

The United Arab Emirates welcomed Moroccos decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on twitter. This step, a sovereign move, contributes to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020