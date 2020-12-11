WB suffering from total lawlessness, Mamata Banerjee will be sent on leave: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said West Bengal is suffering from ''total lawlessness'' as the administration has crumbled and cut money culture has become the order of the day. Nadda who was addressing a press conference here, said the attack on his convoy at Diamond Harbour during the day spoke a lot about the ''mentality and frustration'' of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

Stones were thrown at Nadda's convoy by alleged Trinamool Congress workers when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata on Thursday to address a rally there. ''What will be the plight of the common man when elected members are not safe? There is total lawlessness.

Bengal is suffering from lawlessness, the administration has crumbled,'' Nadda said. Claiming that ''cut money has become the order of the day in Bengal under TMC dispensation'', Nadda said the ''anarchic'' TMC government will be removed ''lock stock and barrel'' in the state election due in April-May 2021.

''Political patronage by the Mamata Banerjee government is being provided for those involved in tolabaji (extortion), sand and coal syndicates. Even while performing last rites, people have to pay bribes. The people of Bengal are not going to spare the TMC this time. They are going to send Mamata Banerjee on leave after the 2021 assembly polls,'' he said. Reacting to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement questioning how his car could be attacked when BJP leaders are protected by central security forces like the CISF, CRPF or BSF, Nadda said, ''She has zero idea about how administration works''.

''The job of CISF, CRPF is not to stop those pelting stones but to protect the subject. It is the job of the state police to stop the stone throwers,'' he said. Asked whether he is in favour of imposition of President's Rule in the state, Nadda said the BJP wants to defeat the TMC democratically and will do so in the state election next year.

Speaking about the ongoing farmers' protest, Nadda said dialogue is the way forward to resolve the issue. ''Our leaders have repeatedly spoken to the leaders of the farmers. All of us want to move forward through dialogue.

But I can assure one thing that all the issues raised by the farmers have been answered and they don't need to worry about it. The process of dialogue is the way forward,'' he said. The BJP president said the Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed in Parliament. ''Now the rules are getting framed. Once the rules are framed, they will be implemented.

The Act will be implemented in West Bengal too''. Nadda had arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to take stock of the activitIes of the party's state unit and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign taken up ahead of the 2021 assembly poll.