Adityanath condemns attack on BJP convoy in WB, says attack reflects poor condition of law-order in state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, saying that the incident reflected the poor condition of law and order in the state.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, saying that the incident reflected the poor condition of law and order in the state. "I strongly condemn the attack on the convoy of BJP President J P Nadda in West Bengal today. This shows the desperation of the government and reflects the terrible condition of law and order in the state. When the BJP national president is treated this way, one can imagine how safe the common man must be," Adityanath told ANI in Gorakhpur.

"The state government is condoning these elements that are taking the law into their own hands. We will not accept such cowardly acts by Trinamool Congress goons who have targeted JP Nadda," he added. Earlier in the day, the BJP has said that Nadda's convoy was attacked and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

Nadda on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to the state. "I can say with confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. The lotus will bloom," the BJP national president said in his address to party workers in the North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)

