Kerala Polls: 'Haritha Booths' set up across state to conduct environment-friendly polls

Kerala government's Suchitwa Mission set up 'Haritha Booths' across the state during the second phase of local body polls held on Thursday. "We want to convey the message that we should focus on the environment and reduce waste," said Dhanya Josy, Programme Officer, Suchitwa Mission, in Kochi.

With an aim to conduct eco-friendly polls in the state and avoid post-polls waste, environment-friendly materials were used to set up 'Haritha booths' in Kochi. No plastic materials were used in setting up these booths. "We ensured eco-friendly voting for every booth. By doing this we want to convey a message that we have to go back to our environment and reduce the waste that is accumulated after every voting. We set these booths in 14 municipalities and 82 Gram Panchayats," Josy added.

Kerala recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout in the 2nd phase of local body elections held in 5 districts, on Thursday, according to the state election commission. 36,72,206 men, 38,51,350 women and15 transgenders exercised their franchise.Under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 patients cast their votes in Kochi.

The Local Body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala, the final phase is on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)