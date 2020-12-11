Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Polls: 'Haritha Booths' set up across state to conduct environment-friendly polls

Kerala government's Suchitwa Mission set up 'Haritha Booths' across the state during the second phase of local body polls held on Thursday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:27 IST
Kerala Polls: 'Haritha Booths' set up across state to conduct environment-friendly polls
Kerala government's Suchitwa Mission set up 'Haritha Booths' across the state (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala government's Suchitwa Mission set up 'Haritha Booths' across the state during the second phase of local body polls held on Thursday. "We want to convey the message that we should focus on the environment and reduce waste," said Dhanya Josy, Programme Officer, Suchitwa Mission, in Kochi.

With an aim to conduct eco-friendly polls in the state and avoid post-polls waste, environment-friendly materials were used to set up 'Haritha booths' in Kochi. No plastic materials were used in setting up these booths. "We ensured eco-friendly voting for every booth. By doing this we want to convey a message that we have to go back to our environment and reduce the waste that is accumulated after every voting. We set these booths in 14 municipalities and 82 Gram Panchayats," Josy added.

Kerala recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout in the 2nd phase of local body elections held in 5 districts, on Thursday, according to the state election commission. 36,72,206 men, 38,51,350 women and15 transgenders exercised their franchise.Under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 patients cast their votes in Kochi.

The Local Body polls are being held in three phases in Kerala, the final phase is on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.3 million

Paris France, December 11 ANIXinhua France reported on Thursday 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2,337,966, according to the countrys health authorities.The health ministry confirmed 292 new fatalities from the virus over th...

Soccer-Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his players have made huge strides this season and are ready for any challenge after advancing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group D winners on Thursday. Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis...

Where water turns to snow: S.Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Incs coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow.Located 65 km 40 miles below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic win...

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid positive

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service IPS officers who led the force where the farmers protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Delhi Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020