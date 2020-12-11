Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre receives report from WB Governor on law and order situation in state

The report from the governor was sought after Naddas convoy was attacked on Thursday in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees nephew Abhishek Banerjee.On December 6, Dhankhar had alleged that the Trinamool Congress TMC government in West Bengal is distancing itself from the rule of law and the governance in the state is getting away from the path of the Constitution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:05 IST
Centre receives report from WB Governor on law and order situation in state

The Centre on Friday received a report from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the prevailing law and order situation in West Bengal, a day after BJP president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked in the state, officials said. The state government, however, has not sent any report as sought by the Union home ministry on ''serious security lapses'' during Nadda's two-day visit to West Bengal.

''The home ministry has received a report from the West Bengal governor on the law and order situation in the state,'' an official said. Asked about the contents of the report, the official said that it is under examination.

It is learnt that the governor gave a detailed analysis of the prevailing law and order situation in West Bengal and the state government's response to political violence and other crimes. The report from the governor was sought after Nadda's convoy was attacked on Thursday in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

On December 6, Dhankhar had alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal is distancing itself from the rule of law and the governance in the state is ''getting away'' from the path of the Constitution. ''I am deeply disturbed, concerned, worried and pained that the governance in West Bengal is getting away from the path of the Constitution. It is distancing itself from rule of law,'' he had said.

The governor had also tweeted on Sunday: ''High time @MamataOfficial to ensure governance in accordance with constitution and render police & administration ''politically neutral''. CS & DGP @WBPolice non responsive stance ignoring lawful accountability, letter & spirit of constitution is fraught with serious consequences''. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the attack on Nadda's convoy a ''sponsored violence'', and alleged that the state has ''descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy'' under Trinamool's rule.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally there. Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were damaged in the alleged attack.

Another official said that the Union home ministry is yet to receive a report from the West Bengal government on the alleged ''serious security lapses'' during the BJP president's visit. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had also spoken to the West Bengal chief secretary on Thursday on the allegations of BJP's state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh in a letter to Shah had alleged that ''during his (Nadda's) different engagements in Kolkata, it was observed that there was serious lapses on security arrangements, purportedly due to negligence and/or casual approach of the state police department''. He had also alleged that a ''mob'' of over 200 people with sticks and bamboos were demonstrating raising black flags in front of the BJP's state unit office in Kolkata.

Ghosh claimed that some of the protesters climbed on cars parked outside the party's office and raised slogans, and the ''police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle''..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing-Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 testsSeven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will return for Mercedes in Sundays season-ending Abu Dhabi ...

ECB's Villeroy says financing conditions focus of latest stimulus decision

The European Central Bank is targeting favourable financing conditions rather than pumping a given amount of liquidity into the economy with its latest stimulus decision, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. The ECB i...

Vietnam, Britain close in on post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and Vietnam have concluded talks to negotiate a new free trade agreement on Friday, weeks before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31, the British Embassy in Hanoi said on Friday.The deal, which will...

Australia drops push to count old carbon credits toward Paris climate pledge

Australia was committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible and the country would achieve its 2030 targets without the need to draw carry over old credits, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.The move is a sharp change...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020