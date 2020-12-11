Left Menu
After attack on Nadda, MHA summons West Bengal CS, DGP over law and order situation

After the attack on BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After the attack on BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state, sources said. The MHA had earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. The report on Friday, MHA sources said, has been received by the ministry.

The Union Home Secretary had also written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary on the attack on the Nadda's convoy. On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had condemned the alleged attack on Nadda's convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal from Kolkata. He said the Central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

"Today, the National President of BJP JP Nadda was attacked in Bengal. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah tweeted. He added that the state had gone into an era of tyranny under the Trinamool Congress' rule and democratic values were being threatened in the state.

"Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner, in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values," he said in a subsequent tweet. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had earlier raised questions over the security arrangements made by the state government for Nadda during his visit and written a letter written to Amit Shah about the same.

In his letter to Shah, Ghosh had raised security concerns saying that there was a mob of over 200 people with sticks, bamboos, etc demonstrating raising black flags at the party office in Hastings, Kolkata. "Some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. Police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle," he had said in the letter, written on Wednesday. (ANI)

