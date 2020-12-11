Polish ruling coalition cracks show after EU budget compromise

Poland's ruling coalition faced another challenge after Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro criticised Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's decision to accept an EU budget compromise, although officials denied the coalition's end was near. Poland and Hungary, both under investigation by the EU over their push to curb judicial and media freedoms, were blocking the financial package over a clause linking access to the cash to respect for the rule of law, but reached a deal on Thursday evening with the European Union.

Ziobro, who for months has called for a veto of the mechanism and heads the junior partner in the governing coalition, the more right-wing United Poland, slammed the decision as a "mistake." "All of the threats that the leaders of the United Right coalition discussed recently are now real," Ziobro said in a Facebook post late on Thursday. "The decision to accept this clause in the budget package without legally enforceable safeguards is a mistake."

Ziobro added that his United Poland party would meet to discuss further steps. Many religious conservatives in Poland say the rule of law mechanism could be a first step in forcing Poland to accept policies like gay marriage.

But members of the government insisted that some disagreement within the coalition, headed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, was normal and that the coalition's diversity was its strength. "I hope that this won't lead to any moves in the United Right coalition. It's natural that certain groupings are discussing a further action strategy. The United Right is of great value," the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Michal Dworczyk told Polish private TV Polsat.

Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, leader of Accord, a centrist junior partner in the ruling United Right coalition, said earlier this week that if a compromise with the EU wasn't reached, early elections in Poland might be necessary.