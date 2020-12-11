Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP workers hold protest march in Mumbai against West Bengal CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested in Mumbai on Friday against yesterday's stone-pelting attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda in Kolkata.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:21 IST
BJP workers hold protest march in Mumbai against West Bengal CM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held a protest in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested in Mumbai on Friday against yesterday's stone-pelting attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda in Kolkata. BJP workers marched towards the Governor House here in order to hand over a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Koshyari, to take action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with yesterday's attack.

Members of "Bengali Citizens of India" also joined this protest with BJP workers. The party workers were seen burning West Bengal Chief Minister's effigy, rubbing black ink on her posters while raising slogans against the West Bengal Government.

"The public system is being strangled in broad daylight in West Bengal. We will go to Raj Bhavan today and urge the Governor to take our matter to the President and bring Presidential rule in West Bengal," said Ram Kadam, BJP MLA and spokesperson. This comes a day after BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy was attacked and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

Nadda on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit, virus worries weigh on European shares; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

European shares slipped on Friday, setting up to end an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal as well as stalled U.S. stimulus measures. ...

China detains Chinese Bloomberg news staffer in Beijing, Bloomberg says

Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese staff member who works for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, Bloomberg reported on Friday.According to the report, Haze Fan was seen being escorte...

Resource mobilization key to Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery says AfDB President

Africas recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on the continents ability to mobilize resources, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said on Wednesday.Adesina was speaking during the Nobel Week Dialogue, a prelude to...

Sterling slides as no-deal Brexit fears build

Sterling skidded lower on Friday and implied volatility surged as markets increasingly priced the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union at the end of the month with no trading arrangements in place.Prime Minister Boris Johnson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020