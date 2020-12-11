BJP workers hold protest march in Mumbai against West Bengal CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers protested in Mumbai on Friday against yesterday's stone-pelting attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda in Kolkata. BJP workers marched towards the Governor House here in order to hand over a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Koshyari, to take action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with yesterday's attack.

Members of "Bengali Citizens of India" also joined this protest with BJP workers. The party workers were seen burning West Bengal Chief Minister's effigy, rubbing black ink on her posters while raising slogans against the West Bengal Government.

"The public system is being strangled in broad daylight in West Bengal. We will go to Raj Bhavan today and urge the Governor to take our matter to the President and bring Presidential rule in West Bengal," said Ram Kadam, BJP MLA and spokesperson. This comes a day after BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy was attacked and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

Nadda on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to the state. (ANI)