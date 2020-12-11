Hezbollah man convicted in 2005 Hariri bombing sentenced to five life terms in prison

Hezbollah man convicted in 2005 Hariri bombing sentenced to five life terms in prisonReuters | The Hague | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:46 IST
The U.N.-backed Lebanon Tribunal on Friday sentenced a Hezbollah member convicted of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing to five terms of life imprisonment.
Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty in August of homicide and committing a terrorist act over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others. His trial was conducted in absentia and Ayyash remains at large.
The five life terms are to be served concurrently.
