Left Menu
Development News Edition

People will give befitting reply to Mamata in polls: Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday condemned the attack on party chief J P Naddas convoy in West Bengal and said the people of that state will give a befitting reply to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by uprooting her government in the next elections.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:03 IST
People will give befitting reply to Mamata in polls: Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday condemned the attack on party chief J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal and said the people of that state will give a befitting reply to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by uprooting her government in the next elections. Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Thursday when he was travelling there to address a rally. Several BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed.

''Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal should understand that the BJP will neither get afraid nor will it bow down. The way democracy is being played with in Bengal...people will give a befitting reply to the government by uprooting it,'' Scindia told reporters in response to a query over the attack. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

''We all have seen the videos...Large stones and sticks were used in the attack,'' Scindia said while condemning the incident. After his arrival at the city airport, Scindia headed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence here for a meeting, triggering speculation about the likely expansion of the state cabinet.

MP BJP president V D Sharma and party's organisation joint general secretary Hitanand Sharma also joined the two leaders in the meeting, party sources said. In the bypolls to 28 Assembly constituencies in MP held last month, the ruling BJP won 19 seats. Fifteen of these winners are those who had quit the Congress along with Scindia to join the BJP.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistani President calls India a close friend, thanks PM Modi for help during COVID-19 pandemic

Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday called India a reliable and close friend and thanked Prime Minister Narenda Modi for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. You are a reliable and close friend... Our countries do have very com...

Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 P...

Actor Shikha Malhotra suffers stroke, admitted to hospital

Actor Shikha Malhotra has been admitted to a city hospital after she suffered a stroke, her manager said. According to the actors PR manager Ashwani Shukla, Malhotra, in her late 20s, complained of pain in the right side of her body late on...

WB Guv sends report to Centre on law & order, asks Mamata not to play with fire

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Friday said he has sent a report to the Centre about extremely disturbing developments in the state, in the backdrop attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda. Castigating the Mamata Banerjee gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020