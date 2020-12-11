Brexit: France's Macron hopes Britain, EU will find deal
French President Emmanuel said on Friday he hoped Britain and the European Union could find a deal on their future relationship that would respect both sides and preserve European interests. Asked by a reporter whether the European Commission's proposal for a one-year contingency plan on fishing during which EU fishermen would keep access to British waters was akin to "having your cake and eating it", Macron replied: "I'm not asking to have my cake and eat it, no. All I want is a cake that's worth its weight.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:24 IST
French President Emmanuel said on Friday he hoped Britain and the European Union could find a deal on their future relationship that would respect both sides and preserve European interests.
Asked by a reporter whether the European Commission's proposal for a one-year contingency plan on fishing during which EU fishermen would keep access to British waters was akin to "having your cake and eating it", Macron replied:
"I'm not asking to have my cake and eat it, no. All I want is a cake that's worth its weight. Because I won't give up my share of it either," he told a news conference in Brussels.
ALSO READ
French Finance Minister says Vivendi-Mediaset row is a private matter - paper
French Ambassador visits Gorakhnath temple
French police watchdog to probe alleged beating of Black man
When the circus can't leave town - French family show stranded in Belgian car park
We've been forgotten in COVID-19 easing, say French restaurants