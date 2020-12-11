Left Menu
Rajasthan: Nearly 80% voter turnout recorded in urban local body polls

The voting percentage till 5 pm is 79.90, the spokesperson said.A total of 7,249 candidates were in the fray for the post of members in the 50 urban local bodies..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:38 IST
Nearly 80 per cent polling was recorded in the Rajasthan urban local body polls on Friday, a spokesperson of the state Election Commission said. Voting for the post of members in 50 urban local bodies of 12 districts in the state took place from 8 am to 5 pm.

As many as 2,622 polling were set up for polling in 1,775 wards of 43 Nagar Palika and 7 Nagar Parishad. ''The voting percentage till 5 pm is 79.90,'' the spokesperson said.

A total of 7,249 candidates were in the fray for the post of members in the 50 urban local bodies..

