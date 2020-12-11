U.S. Senate advances massive defense bill, despite Trump veto threat

U.S. Senate advances massive defense bill, despite Trump veto threatReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:42 IST
The U.S. Senate threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, voting by a large margin to advance the bill on Friday despite President Donald Trump's veto threat.
The tally was 84 to 13 - well over the 60 needed to proceed - on the procedural motion to end debate and clear the way for a final vote on the measure, now set for Friday afternoon.
