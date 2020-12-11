Left Menu
Development News Edition

Subrahmanya Bharathi, an icon of national unity: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid rich tributes to revolutionary poet Subramanya Bharathi on the occasion of the latters birth anniversary, hailing him as an icon of national unity.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:18 IST
Subrahmanya Bharathi, an icon of national unity: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid rich tributes to revolutionary poet Subramanya Bharathi on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary, hailing him as an icon of national unity. My tributes to the great son of Mother India, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi ji on his Jayanti. A pioneer for women empowerment and an icon of national unity whose patriotic poems were a source of inspiration for the masses during Indias struggle for freedom, he tweeted in English and Tamil.

Shah also posted a photo of him garlanding a statue of the multi-faceted Bharathi, who also took part in the freedom struggle. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the bard and quoted a verse from the latter's song which lauded farmers, while taking a swipe at the Centre over the farm sector reform laws.

Let's pay tribute to the great Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar on his 139th birth anniversary today by withdrawing the anti-farmer laws, he tweeted. ''Let's salute farmers, Let's not rest on laurels, the Congress MP said in the Tamil tweet.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

European shares break 5-week winning streak; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

European shares slipped on Friday, ending an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 0.8, extending...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020