Subrahmanya Bharathi, an icon of national unity: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid rich tributes to revolutionary poet Subramanya Bharathi on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary, hailing him as an icon of national unity. My tributes to the great son of Mother India, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi ji on his Jayanti. A pioneer for women empowerment and an icon of national unity whose patriotic poems were a source of inspiration for the masses during Indias struggle for freedom, he tweeted in English and Tamil.

Shah also posted a photo of him garlanding a statue of the multi-faceted Bharathi, who also took part in the freedom struggle. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the bard and quoted a verse from the latter's song which lauded farmers, while taking a swipe at the Centre over the farm sector reform laws.

Let's pay tribute to the great Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar on his 139th birth anniversary today by withdrawing the anti-farmer laws, he tweeted. ''Let's salute farmers, Let's not rest on laurels, the Congress MP said in the Tamil tweet.