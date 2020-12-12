Left Menu
AIMIM prepares for upcoming West Bengal polls in 2021

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) attention has shifted from Bihar to West Bengal, where assembly polls are expected to take place in mid-2021.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:35 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi conducted a meeting on Saturday with AIMIM West Bengal party functionaries. Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) attention has shifted from Bihar to West Bengal, where assembly polls are expected to take place in mid-2021. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi conducted a meeting on Saturday with AIMIM West Bengal party functionaries for taking their detailed views with regards to upcoming polls and the political situation in the state.

"Held a very fruitful meeting today with AIMIM West Bengal party functionaries. I have taken their detailed views with regards to upcoming polls and the political situation in the state. Thankful to all of them for participating in the meeting," Owaisi stated. The AIMIM won five seats in the recently concluded Bihar polls. The party had fielded 20 candidates in the elections to the 243-seat assembly in the state.

In the Maharashtra assembly elections held in 2019, AIMIM had fielded candidates for 44 seats, two of which were won by the party. Earlier, AIMIM could not gain a single seat after its candidates fought 38 seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. AIMIM did not win a single set in the 2019 Jharkhand assembly elections also, where it fielded candidates in 16 out of 81 seats. (ANI)

