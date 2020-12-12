Rajini's entry into politics will not have any impact: TN Minister
Actor Rajinikanths proposed party would not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics and not everyone can be as successful as AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran or late J Jayalalithaa, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said on Saturday. The Minister further said the voters would teach a good lesson to the new entrants.No one can enter politics and be successful like late MGR or Jayalalithaa...PTI | Madurai | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:29 IST
Actor Rajinikanth's proposed party would not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics and not everyone can be as successful as AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran or late J Jayalalithaa, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said on Saturday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami's wave was sweeping through Tamil Nadu and people knew who should rule in the Centre and the state, he told reporters here.
Referring to Rajinikanth's decision to float a political party in January 2021 and face the assembly polls, he said, ''Actors who were confined to their house until yesterday have come to the public domain today.'' ''Tamil Nadu politics will not see anything new with the entry of Rajinikanth,'' he claimed. The Minister further said the voters would teach a good lesson to the new entrants.
''No one can enter politics and be successful like late MGR or Jayalalithaa... only those who toil for the people would emerge successful in the state,'' he added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajinikanth
- Jayalalithaa
- Ramachandran
- Tamil Nadu
- K Palaniswami's
ALSO READ
Rajinikanth to brainstorm on 'political entry' with supporters
Rajinikanth greets supporters after meeting with his party leaders
TDP president Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Rajinikanth's decision to launch party
Will launch political party in January and face Assembly elections 2021, says Rajinikanth.
Will Rajinikanth's bet on 'spiritual' politics, 'change' mantra catapult him ?