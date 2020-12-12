Left Menu
Sena seeks Raosaheb Danve's resignation over anti-farmer slur

Activists of ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Saturday staged a demonstration in Aurangabad demanding resignation of Union minister Raosaheb Danve for the remarks he had made against protesting farmers in Delhi.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:50 IST
Activists of ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Saturday staged a demonstration in Aurangabad demanding resignation of Union minister Raosaheb Danve for the remarks he had made against protesting farmers in Delhi. Danve, who is MP from Jalna, had stirred a controversy with his remarks that China and Pakistan were behind the protests being staged by cultivators, inviting sharp reactions from various quarters.

''Farmers have been raising injustice being meted out to them through the Centre's agri laws. Danve has offended farmers. If the BJP doesn't sack Danve, it will be construed that the ruling party at the Centre supports his remarks,'' MLC Ambadas Danve told reporters. A protest was also held against the Union minister in neighbouring Nanded district, also in Marathwada region of the state.

