Eight more arrests for attack on Nadda's convoy

Eight persons were arrested on Saturday from various parts of South 24 Parganas district for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP national president J P Naddas convoy at Diamond Harbour, a senior police official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eight persons were arrested on Saturday from various parts of South 24 Parganas district for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy at Diamond Harbour, a senior police official said. With this the total number of people apprehended in connection with the attack on the BJP leader has increased to 15, he told PTI.

All the eight arrested on Saturday have been booked under various sections of the IPC for rioting, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions and other offences. They were remanded to police custody for six days when produced at a court, the official added.

The South 24 Parganas district police had on Friday arrested seven people for the incident. Stones were thrown at Nadda's convoy on Thursday by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal when he went there to address a rally.

Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party had claimed..

