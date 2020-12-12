Left Menu
57 pc voting in Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa

The Goa State Election Commission SEC said there was 58.43 per cent voting in North Goa district and 55 per cent in South Goa district.A total of 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 women voters exercised their franchise, it said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:53 IST
57 pc voting in Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa
Image Credit: ANI

A low 56.82 per cent voter turn- out was recorded in Zilla Panchayat elections held in 48 constituencies in Goa on Saturday. The Goa State Election Commission (SEC) said there was 58.43 per cent voting in North Goa district and 55 per cent in South Goa district.

A total of 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 women voters exercised their franchise, it said. Out of 50 ZP constituencies, polling did not take place in two.

Polling was canceled in Navelim due to the death of a candidate, while in Sancoale, the BJP candidate won unopposed. The BJP, Congress and AAP have officially fielded their panels for the elections being fought on party symbols.

This was the first election in Goa since the coronavirus pandemic began. ''Polling in all 48 ZP constituencies have been held successfully in well-organised and peaceful manner in all 1,187 polling booths,'' the SEC spokesperson said.

A total of 7,91,814 voters -- 3,85,222 males and 4,06,592 women - were entitled to vote. For coronavirus-positive voters, the slot between 5 pm to 6 pm had been reserved. Altogether 31 coronavirus positive persons voted in PPE kits: 15 in North Goa and 16 in South Goa.

Counting would be held on December 14 from 8 am at 15 notified centres across the state..

