Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

Polish government remains intact as junior partner votes to stay The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government despite its opposition to a European Union budget deal, the party's leader said, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 05:25 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pope commits Vatican to net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Pope Francis urged countries on Saturday to work towards net zero carbon emissions and committed Vatican City - the world's smallest state - to reaching the target by 2050. Francis, who has championed environmental causes since his election in 2013, told a U.N. climate summit the 108-acre (44-hectare) city-state surrounded by Rome would be doing its bit to fight climate change. Moroccan Islamist groups reject normalizing ties with Israel

Morocco's main Islamist groups on Saturday rejected Rabat's plan to normalize ties with Israel following a deal brokered by the United States. The religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, the Unity and Reform Movement (MUR), said in a statement the move was "deplorable" and denounced "all attempts at normalisation and the Zionist infiltration." The Islamist PJD party was more nuanced, endorsing King Mohammed VI's actions support for the Palestinian cause while reiterating the party's "firm position against the Zionist occupation." Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said. The move drew criticism from lawmakers in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own Conservative Party, but was shrugged off by the French government. Israel and Bhutan establish diplomatic relations

Israel established relations on Saturday with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighbouring India, as it looks to continue to expand its diplomatic links internationally. Israel's accord with the Himalayan country did not appear to be related to its budding ties under U.S.-sponsored accords with Arab and Muslim countries, though Israeli officials sought to portray it as evidence of its growing acceptance abroad. Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday, after a week of tension and deadlock that left a tumultuous 'no deal' exit for Britain from the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 looking more likely than not. Negotiators have until the evening to resolve an impasse on arrangements that would guarantee Britain zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the EU's single market, though talks could carry on if they miss the deadline. Polish government remains intact as junior partner votes to stay

The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government despite its opposition to a European Union budget deal, the party's leader said, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority. United Poland had called for a veto of the EU's 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking cash with respect for the rule of law. U.N. chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on every country to declare a "climate emergency" on Saturday, as world leaders marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord made mostly incremental pledges relative to the scale of the crisis. Guterres made his call at a summit aimed at building momentum behind the Paris deal, buoyed in recent months by renewed commitment from China and the prospect of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden bringing the United States back into the pact. Venezuela's opposition concludes 'popular consultation' to reject Maduro

Venezuela's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, on Saturday concluded a "popular consultation" to repudiate President Nicolas Maduro's government after boycotting a congressional vote last Sunday. The consultation, which started virtually on Monday and ended Saturday with an in-person vote, aimed for some 7 million Venezuelans to participate, at least 50% living outside the country, according to organizers. Results were expected later on Saturday. Iran executes French-based dissident journalist captured last year

Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017, was executed on Saturday, Iran's state television reported. France reacted with anger to the hanging of the Paris-based journalist, which it called "barbaric and unacceptable" and said ran counter to Iran's international obligations. Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown: sources

Germany will close shops from the middle of next week in a tightening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The decision came ahead of a meeting planned for Sunday morning between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders as Europe's largest economy grapples with a rise in infections.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panama reports record 2,806 new coronavirus cases

Panama registered a record 2,806 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number in the Central American country to 190,585, while deaths climbed by 22 to 3,331 overall, the health ministry said in a statement.The r...

UK ministers warn supermarkets to stockpile food on no-deal Brexit fears - Sunday Times

British ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food amid possibilities of a no-deal Brexit, with shortages feared as talks with the European Union remain deadlocked, The Sunday Times newspaper reported httpsbit.ly2W9lP3J.UK Prime M...

Golf-Shibuno learning to live with celebrity

Hinako Shibuno said on Saturday she is learning to live with the overnight celebrity she gained after coming out of nowhere to win last years Womens British Open in her first LPGA event. Shibuno, who is known for her solid all-round game an...

Golf-Shibuno stumbles but holds onto U.S. Women's Open lead

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan put in her shakiest round yet at the U.S. Womens Open on Saturday but still managed to maintain a one stroke lead heading into the final round of the major championship.The 2019 British Open champion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020